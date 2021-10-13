In order to bring madrassa education on par with education in other schools, the students of recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will be taught Elementary Mathematics, History, Science and Civics as mandatory subjects as per the NCERT syllabus from the next academic year. The UP Board of Madrassa Education (UPBME) took this decision recently.

These subjects are currently optional, but starting next academic year, students will be taught these subjects as per the CBSE pattern till the senior secondary level. The Board has also decided to hold the final year examination of Kamil (graduation) and Fazil (post graduation) offline from October 25 to October 30. There are about 16,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

RP Singh, Registrar of the newly constituted UP Board of Madrassa Education, said, "There was continuous demand to include modern subjects in the syllabus to fulfil the basic requirements of present times. All students, right from the beginning to senior secondary level, will be taught these subjects now in the CBSE pattern and with NCERT books."

The Board has also taken the decision to constitute a syllabus committee, affiliation committee, examination committee and results committee at the earliest. In 2017, the Board introduced modern and standardised NCERT books in Urdu, besides revamping the madrassa syllabus and the changes were incorporated from the academic year of 2018-19.