After a bunch of private schools in Madikeri had told parents to pay their children's pending school fees and get their Transfer Certificates (TC), they were shocked to hear that the students had received their TCs from the government directly.

A police complaint has been filed by Somwarpet English Schools Management Association (SESMA) alleging that their websites had been hacked and the TCs illegally downloaded and given to the students. A complaint has been filed with the Madikeri Crime Police Station.

The school association has also filed a complaint with the MLA and Cyber Crime branch. It is learnt that many students wished to avail Transfer Certificates from the private schools including Sri Sadashiva Swamiji English Medium School, Unique Academy, Cauvery School and KES Kishore Kendra institutions across Somwarpet taluk.

While the applications for TC are lying with the school management and parents were asked to fulfill the pending fee payment, the students have already received the TC documents directly from the Somwarpet Block Education Officer's office (BEO). In a complaint filed by the Somwarpet SESMA members, the complainants' state that an illegal login was detected in the website of the private schools and transfer certificates have been issued to the students without the notice of the school management.

The SESMA members have requested the police to trace the perpetrator. A complaint in this regard has been registered at the Crime Police Station in Madikeri. However, sources confirmed that TCs have been issued to students who have pending fees to pay to the management from the previous academic year by the BEO.