On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati is inviting eligible candidates to apply for admission into PhD programmes through the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2021. Online registrations have already begun and the last date to submit the application online, minus the late fee, is October 31, 2021. All the details are up on the website sche.ap.gov.in.



Those seeking admission into PhD programmes with PG degrees in Science, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Commerce, Management and Arts need to appear for the entrance test. Even those who are awaiting their final semester results can apply but they will be considered for admission only after submission of their degree by the time the interview round comes up.



Aspirants who have qualified in UGC-NET (including JRF), UGC-CSIR-NET (Including JRF), SLET, other fellowships, Engineering students with a valid GATE score, Pharmacy students with a valid GPAT score and FDP/Teacher Fellowship holders or those who have passed their MPhil programmes will also have to write the test in Research Methodology conducted by APRCET-2021.



The last date to submit the application with an additional late fee of Rs 2,000 is November 5, 2021, and the last date to apply online with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is November 8, 2021. The applicants will be allowed to correct typographical errors alone between November 6 to 8, 2021. While applying for admissions, the appropriate category of reservation needs to be picked as requests for inclusion or change will not be entertained later.