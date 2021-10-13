Government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has adopted a new system to help out its postgraduate students who are missing out on crucial classes due to their hospital duties. The Digital Learning Management System (DLMS) was inaugurated by the state's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on October 12. Students can now log on to the platform after work hours and get access to the learning material and discussions.

Dr CN Manjuanth, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said, "Normally, in hospitals, particularly the postgraduates in clinical branches, medicine and surgery, are busy with their hospital duties — attending to ICUs and operation theatres — which makes it difficult for them to attend all the classes. This new system, which will work like a Digital Library, will ensure they don't miss out on their academics and remain up to date."

Dr Sudhakar said at the inauguration, "Oxford discovered a vaccine for COVID-19. Our universities should also focus on research and development. There are many students who wish to become doctors but there are only a few who want to take up research. There is a need to change this situation. Jayadeva Institute has grown to be on par with other corporate hospitals. Patients are getting excellent quality healthcare here. We must think why all government hospitals cannot provide the same quality healthcare to people. Every government hospital, every government doctor must consider Jayadeva as a model and improve the quality of service. Our State Government is committed to providing quality healthcare at district levels across the state. So, we are establishing four new medical colleges."