In light of the new National Education Policy, IIT Kanpur has announced a comprehensive revamp of its curriculum, laying down a new template with some unique features. The transformative steps were part of the Undergraduate Academic Review Committee Report 2020-21 (UGARC 2020-21), which has been approved by the IIT-K Senate.

The revamped curriculum will introduce new degree options, including the honours degree and options of new interdisciplinary degree programmes. It will also extend the scope of learning to include Social Sciences, Communication, Humanities, Economics, Management and Environment (SCHEME).

According to Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, "The revamping of the existing curriculum, introduction of courses relevant to today's changing world and the revised grading system is in continuation of our steps in this direction and in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (2020) of the government." He added that IIT Kanpur already offers one of the most flexible academic programmes with options of double major, minor and dual degrees with the option of a master's degree in different departments. Even the core courses will be restructured to give greater flexibility to the core curriculum. Further, the programme will also enable counting of designated online courses done by students.

The transformational template for undergraduate education will include innovative features such as new opportunities for student exchange across institutions for the master's part of the bachelors-masters dual degree program, direct admission for talented students via globally acclaimed Olympiads, academic credits for approved entrepreneurial activities and learning done in the industry set up. There will also be an exit option for students who want to leave the programme in the middle.

The academic programmes and the associated curricula at IIT Kanpur will also undergo a comprehensive review every ten years, added the director. The review process begins with exhaustive deliberations within a committee comprising members who come from the various academic departments as well as the student community.