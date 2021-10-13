In the recent past, nationalism has been taken to a whole new level with people handing out beatdowns to those unwilling to chant national slogans. But in Madhya Pradesh, it was the other way round. A student and a teacher were allegedly beaten up following a dispute over not chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai at a school in Agar Malwa district, the police said. The incident took place in Badod town, located about 175 km from the state capital, and a case was registered against around 20 people.

What exactly happened in the incident? According to police officials, after the morning prayer at the school, students sing the national anthem and chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Rakesh Sagar, Superindendent of Police, said that some Muslim children were not chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Class XII student Bharat Singh Rajput (19) objected to it, resulting in a dispute.

When he and others were returning home from school on Tuesday, October 12, he and a teacher were intercepted by a group of boys and allegedly beaten up, the police said. According to the FIR filed, Rajput claimed that the attack was perpetrated by some Muslim boys and their friends and a school teacher belonging to the Scheduled Caste, in Badod's Kasai Mohalla area.

The complainant stated that they abused him for questioning them when they did not raise the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan at the assembly and then beat him with sticks. When the teacher accompanying Rajput started shooting a video of the incident on his mobile phone, they allegedly hit him as well and broke his phone.

Speaking about the case, SP Rakesh Sagar said, "It is more an issue of proper counselling and guidance than a legal offence as all those involved are students. The school teachers and principal should impart moral lessons to students. However, a case under Indian Penal Code sections for assault and rioting and provisions of the SC-ST Act has been registered, following a complaint about the dispute."