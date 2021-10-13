You can apply for a five-month Certificate Course in Library and Information Sciences (CLISc) being conducted in three institutions - PN School of Library Sciences in Vijayawada, Rayalaseema Institute of Library and Information Sciences (RILIS) in Kadapa and Vavilala Institution of Library Sciences in Guntur.

Director of Public Libraries SK Peer Ahamed said, "Each institution has 40 seats each in Telugu and English languages and the course will be held from December 1 to April 30. Those desirous of pursuing the course should have passed a minimum two-year Intermediate course or equivalent course. Selections will be purely based on merit. Graduates will be awarded five marks and post graduates will get 10 marks."

He clarified that those who have pursued vocational courses in inter are not qualified for the course. Reservations will be in accordance with Rule 140 of 1987 Education Department orders. The reservation for women is 33.3 percent and will be implemented and ten percent of seats are reserved for the staff of state, district and government public libraries. Last date for submission of admissions is November 18.