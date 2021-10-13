In 10 days, Kerala got 50,000 of its students to take a pledge to preserve environment and property. Over 50,000 students have pledged their commitment for preserving the environment and public property, the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) said on Tuesday. This is as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The State Legal Service Authority said it will honor on Wednesday, the 50,000th student who has taken the pledge as proposed by Kerala High Court judge Justice S V Bhatti. As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Justice Bhatti had on October 2, proposed a solemn declaration and commitment for preserving the environment.

The website of the district court here was modified and the pledge made available online to enable the general public access and undertake the exercise.

The KSLSA will honour Master Muhammad Shifan, a student of Government Higher Secondary school at Venjarammoodu, at an event to be held at the Government guest house, Thaycaud. "The Legal awareness campaign, jointly organized by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority and the Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority, has now reached 50,000 families through children," KSLSA said in a release.