A few days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to the Chief Ministers of 12 states, saying that NEET was against the federal spirit and was undermining the rights of the states. On Monday, a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu had met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over the letter to him.



The delegation consisted of North Chennai Lok Sabha MP Kalanidhi V and Rajya Sabha Member TKS Elangovan. Stalin wrote the letter a week ago, after the AK Rajan Committee recommended banning the examination.



"Our considered position has always been that the move by the Union Government to introduce NEET goes against the spirit of federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the State Governments to decide on the method of admission in the medical institutions founded, established and run by them. In this regard, we consider that the State Governments need to assert their constitutional right and position in deciding the method of admission to their higher educational institutions," Stalin says in his two-page long letter to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Goa.



The report that was made public in September said that NEET would take Tamil Nadu back to pre-Independence days.



With IANS Inputs

Edited by Parvathi Benu