The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has claimed that the left-leaning groups are trying to malign the RSS's student wing to "gain political mileage" by falsely accusing them of defacing walls of the Students' Union Room — which had portraits of Bhagat Singh and Rohith Vemula. A statement of apology that was circulated on social media platforms was called out to be fake by the ABVP.

The ABVP in a statement said that they have been protesting for campus reopening that has borne fruit and the left organisations cannot "digest that". "We have neither entered the Union office nor have any entry in the register book. They are doing this propaganda because the left does not have any constructive agenda for the students. ABVP-JNU has been staging Satyagrah for the last 32 days and as a result, the campus is fully opening. The left is not able to digest this. We demand a fair inquiry into the whole matter of such baseless allegation," they said. On the other hand, JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon said that the ABVP members had accepted writing on the walls at the all-organisation meeting that was held on October 11 to discuss the issue.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh accused the ABVP of the same thing — trying to hijack a protest and taking credit for the outcome. "We have been continuously protesting for JNU to be reopened for the past year. The ABVP protested a couple of times over the past few months and the latest protest was started a few days after the JNUSU protest. We had invited students from every organisation and we had people from every student organisation protesting with the JNUSU irrespective of their political ideologies. Even a few ABVP members came. But then they realised that the new students have started coming to our protest and they started a protest of their own. This is a fight for the students who are coming in now. We are already on campus. We are not fighting over whose protest got the results," she said and added that the JNUSU will now push for physical classes to be started.

The ABVP further said that they reject all the allegations and called them baseless. "The autocratic, authoritarian and prejudiced leftists of JNU have passed a statement against ABVP. They didn't allow any dissent. This is a sheer projection of majoritarianism by the gang that killed Muthu Krishnan. We outrightly reject such biased and baseless allegations," they added.