Remember the SUTRA model developed by three Indian scientists, that almost accurately predicted the pattern of the second wave of the pandemic? Now, a study led by one of them, who is also a professor of IIT Kanpur says that that sustained, organised and coordinated efforts by the Yogi government, controlled COVID spread in Uttar Pradesh. The study was released by none other than the Chief Minister himself.



Agarwal and his team throws light on the steps taken by the state government to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis during the reverse migration of over 40 lakh migrant workers. It also praises the Yogi government for apparently providing employment to these workers. The report says that the state government "arranged free bus services for returning migrant workers and ambulance services for the sick."



Quite impressed, Adityanath said, "Despite facing numerous challenges such as a huge population, lack of resources and reverse migration of workers, Uttar Pradesh's pandemic response is serving as a 'model' for various states and even countries." Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'guidance and support' throughout the pandemic, he said, "Had the health and medical infrastructure not been expanded under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country would not have been able to fight the pandemic in the way it has."



"From getting the first batch of COVID tests conducted at NIV Pune in 2020 to crossing the milestone of conducting 8 crore tests today in Uttar Pradesh, the state is moving towards becoming self-reliant in every way," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is the only state to have administered over 38 lakh vaccine doses in a single day.