In two major incidents spread over two days, kids who went missing from Bengaluru were traced by police in the city itself. Parikshith, Nandan and Kiran who are studying Class 10 from Soundarya Layout in Hesaraghatta Road had gone missing on October 9. Today, they were traced by the Bagalkunte Police after a rag picker tipped off seeing them around Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru.



According to the Bagalkunte Police, the children had left a note saying they weren't interested in the studies and would love to pursue a career in sports. They also hoped that they would return home once they found some measure of success. The police also stated that these three kids had left home with a total of Rs 1,500 each. They had travelled to Mysuru and enjoyed participating in various events held for Dussehra. When they ran out of cash, they spent a day at a bus stop and finally returned to Bengaluru.

It was the ragpicker who found these kids roaming around and spoke to them. By the time, he could catch hold of them, they escaped. Later, the ragpicker informed the Upparpet Police, following which the police went in search of them near Anand Rao Circle and picked them up. After investigating and speaking to the kids, the police called their parents.

Meanwhile, in another case where three children and a minor woman went missing from home on October 10 near AGB Layout in Bengaluru. They were traced to Mangaluru on the morning of October 12. Amruthavarshini (21), a II Year BCA student, Royan Sidharth, Chintan and Bhoomi, all 12-year-old kids were found near KMC Hospital. According to the Pandeshwar Police in Mangaluru, an auto driver observed these kids and a woman roaming around and informed the police. Then, they were picked and brought to the station only to meet their parents.

The parents had lodged a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police in Bengaluru. They had told the police that their children spent most of the time with Amruthavarshini and she has taken the kids along with them. Meanwhile, a note was found from the home of one of the children in which it was mentioned to carry slippers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, water bottle, cash and sports items.