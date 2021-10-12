Bihar School Examination Board released dummy admit cards for matriculation and intermediate students on its website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter22.biharboardonline.com. The Class 10 and Class 12 students who had applied for the exam can now check it online.

The dummy admit cards have been released on the basis of information provided by candidates during the initial application process. The Bihar Board Class 10, Class 12 dummy admit card 2022 will be available for correction until October 25, 2021. If students find any discrepancy in date of birth, signature, photo, name, and subject, it can be corrected during this given deadline.

Students can apply for correction by submitting a photocopy to their school principals. Alternatively, the dummy cards can also be accessed via link that candidates may have received via SMS.

Here is a step by step guide on how to download a dummy admit card

Visit the BSEB’s official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter22.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section and then select relevant links

Enter username, password and captcha to log in

Download Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022

Please note that the final correction can be submitted only by the principal of the school.

