What used to be eleven subjects has now been reduced to six by the Telangana government for the Secondary School Certificate exams for the 2021-22 session. A memo has been issued by the School Education department to this effect on Monday.

The department has issued official orders for reducing the number of question papers from eleven to six. The changes come as a relief to students in light of the hardships faced by many students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual classes. The department has also included Urdu as a second language for the benefit of students for the academic year 2021-22.

With this, students can have Telugu/Urdu/Hindi as a second language. The exams are likely to be held in March and April in 2022.

A similar decision was taken last year, however, it was never implemented as the exams were not held owing to the pandemic. All students who registered for the SSC Public Exams 2020 were declared passed using their internal assessment marks. The department has asked the Director of School Education, Hyderabad to take necessary action in the matter, accordingly.