The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the SSLC Supplementary Exam results on October 11 in Bengaluru. These exams were conducted across the state on September 27 and 28 this year. While the core subjects like Math, Science and Social Science was on the first day, languages including Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and others were on the second day.

A total of 53,155 candidates registered for the exams out of which only 29,522 candidates passed. Hence, the total pass percentage stands at 55.54. The pass percentage in the supplementary exams is more when compared to the previous academic years. In 2019-20, the pass percentage is 51.28 while in 2018-19, it is 42.47.

Similarly, 35,182 boys registered for SSLC supplementary and 19,232 of them attended the exams. Around 17,973 girls registered for the exams and 10,290 students were able to attend it. The total pass percentage for boys and girls is 54.66 and 57.25 respectively.

Unlike previous years when students attended the exam for three hours, this year, the department chose to conduct exams in a different format only for two hours. Students were given the MCQ type questions to answer rather than writing full-length traditional answers. Around eight lakh candidates had registered for the SSLC exams. The exams were conducted only for two days with marks divided among three subjects.

You can check for your results on the official website of karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC exams can download their marks card by entering registration number and date of birth.