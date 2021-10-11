With a view to create awareness about the legislative process among youth and give them a first-hand experience of the parliament, Jharkhand Assembly will convene a special session on October 31 to host the first-ever Chhatra Sansad or students’ parliament of the state.



This event is organised in association with PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organisation based in Delhi. Expanding on the event, the state's Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, told The Telegraph, “The intention is to create awareness about legislative processes among the youth and also to give them a first-hand experience through a mock session. Young people have potential that needs to be encouraged. Climate change is an important issue and some students have done a remarkable job of creating awareness. If given a chance, they can also become good parliamentarians in the future.”



“The students have great potential and some of them like Licipriya Kangujam of Manipur, Ridhima Pandey of Uttarakhand and Aditya Mukarji of Haryana have done a remarkable job in creating awareness about environmental issues,” he told The Telegraph.



This mock session will include a treasury bench and the Opposition, selected from among the participating students who will debate on a bill that will be introduced in the House. The selected students would also be trained for the purpose at the new Assembly building on October 30.



Nodal officers who would help in the selection process were already appointed in all the six universities of the state so that they could coordinate the preliminary selection of participants from across the state. Interested students must submit write-ups between 500 and 700 words on any five topics, which include issues related to climate change, mining and environment, protection of forest resources, legal provisions for such protection and 75 years of Indian democracy.



There will be an interview of selected candidates through video conferencing on October 27 where 24 students would be shortlisted after they discussing their write-ups submitted b earlier, Prasad further informed, adding the students finally chosen by an expert panel would attend a workshop at the Assembly building on October 30 when they would be given a hands-on training before they participate in the event next day.