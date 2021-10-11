Authorities in Ladakh's Leh district, on October 10, announced the reopening of all private and government schools for Classes 9 to 12 from October 14. All schools were closed on September 18 here after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19 during a special drive in the Shey area.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said that all the government and private schools, as well as residential schools and hostels, would be allowed to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 14. However, Suse called for strict observance of COVID-19 SoPs by respective heads of schools in coordination with the Chief Education Officer by October 13.

"Till then, all the schools, including residential schools/hostels shall continue to remain closed. However, online education shall be encouraged as far as possible," the order said. The order also said that residential schools and hostels would be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of the total capacity.

RT-PCR sampling for COVID-19 of all the students as well as teachers, wardens, staff and employees would be mandatory and only those with a negative report would be allowed to enter or stay in the hostels or residential schools, the order said. Suse, who is also Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said that the order regarding reopening of schools for the rest of the classes would be issued separately later on.