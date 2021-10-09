The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) University of Delhi outfit is likely to file a writ petition at the Delhi High Court on Monday against the inflated marking scheme of some state boards and the extremely high cut-offs required to get admitted to some DU colleges. According to ABVP State Secretary Sidharth Yadav, the party will also file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court along with the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Speaking to Edexlive on Saturday, Yadav said, "A few DU officials have informed us that we'll be able to meet the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) soon. If we are unable to meet him and our demands aren't met, we will be filing an urgent writ petition at the Delhi High Court." Yogesh Singh took charge as the new DU VC on October 8.

Yadav added, "Some deserving students, who scored 99 per cent in their board exams but could not secure admission in some of the most sought after colleges under DU, are also filing a writ petition and ABVP is supporting that too." The petition will contain demands like immediate halting of the admission process and a fair normalisation of the marking scheme so that all students come at par. The ABVP has been protesting since October 6 when they went on an indefinite strike in front of the DU admissions office.

The ABVP will also file a PIL on behalf of all students. According to Yadav, several DU north campus colleges have admitted more students than their maximum number of seats. "The Hindu College, for example, has admitted 2,000 students when they only have 950 seats. How will these students study over the next three years with a lack of infrastructure and teachers?" asked Yadav. The PIL will be filed along with the DUSU.

The petition and the PIL also seek an inquiry or investigation of state boards that have an inflated marking scheme. "Around 40 per cent of students admitted in Hindu College are from one particular state board. This is the case with several other north campus colleges. The Kerala state board granted 100 per cent marks to 264 students last year but they have granted the same to over 6,000 students this year. Both the petition and the PIL demand an investigation by the state or central government about how such inflated marks were given," added Yadav.