While the state government is looking to implement the National Education Policy across all the educational institutions in the state, a Government High School in Sira of Tumakuru district which is 66 years old is in a dilapidated condition. Out of the 24 rooms of the Government High school only 8 are in good condition while others are abandoned due to dilapidated condition.

It is shocking to see that children are studying amidst fear that the building might collapse anytime. Some of the pillars of the building, ceilings of the rooms and walls are in a dilapidated position, but the administrators have done little to repair the building.

The foundation stone for the building was laid by the then governor of Karnataka, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, in the year 1949, and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Mysore state Kengal Hanumanthaiah in 1955. At the time of inauguration the school was called Municipal High School, Sira.

A former student of the high school and social worker in Sira, Shashikumar told TNIE that the condition of the rooms is totally pathetic and is not in a position for conducting classes. He said that the school which has given many people of repute to the country has not seen any repair since its construction in the year 1955.

Vice-Principal of the Government Junior College (High school section) Nagaraj said, "There area about 490 students in the school out of whom 192 are new admissions. Among the 24 rooms belonging to the school 16 are abandoned and only 8 are in a position to be used for teaching. Majority of the classes are held under trees."

He added, "We have requested the department to demolish the building and construct a new building for the highschool. The request was sent to the Public Works Department to provide a certificate on the condition of the building and then it was recommended for demolition by the executive engineer Madhugiri on Jan 18, 2021. However, no action has been initiated since.".

Kumar, who studied in the same school and is now working as a teacher, recollects the days when he was a student and said that in days past, the same building used to conduct degree, PU classes and high school classes. Now, only high school classes are held in this building while degree and PU colleges are now functioning in good buildings.

DDPI Krishnamurthy said that he is going to visit the Sira Government Junior College (High School) division on Friday after which he would send the inspection report on the status of the buildings to the government. He accepted the fact that the present buildings are totally in a dilapidated state and steps will be taken to repair so that the students can study easily