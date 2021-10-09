You can check the provisional answer keys along with the question paper and recorded responses for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on the official website of National Testing Agency. The NTA has released it on nta.ac.in/duetexam. These answer keys are on display till October 10.

If you are not satisfied with the answer key, you can challenge the same by paying Rs 200 per question challenged, as a processing fee. The NTA had conducted DUET across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29 , 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test mode.