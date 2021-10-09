The Kerala engineering entrance results of 2021 published yesterday, clearly indicated ISC students performing better than students belonging to other syllabi in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam. Of the 32,180 students under the State syllabus who wrote the exam, only 6.56% managed to make it to the top 5,000 ranks.

In the case of students who pursued CBSE syllabus, 18.80% of students made it to the top 5,000. The best performance came from the students who pursued ISC syllabus as 21.15% of their students made it to the top 5,000 in the common entrance examination. One in every five students under ISC syllabus made it to the top 5,000 rank list in the Engineering category.