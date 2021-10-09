The Indian School of Business (ISB)'s Centre for Learning and Management Practice (CLMP) has launched the ISB Case Collection website, which will contain case studies, articles and simulations for researchers. The portal will be interactive and will allow users to search the extensive catalogue of case studies written by ISB faculty as well as authors from other leading business schools. It is available at cases.isb.edu.

The CLMP has been creating such primary research-based content that focuses on challenges in the Indian subcontinent and other emerging economies across the world. These case studies are written after extensive interviews and also contain teaching notes that can guide instructors on how to use them. This extensive repository contains teaching tools for disciplines like entrepreneurship, corporate strategy, marketing, finance, operations management, organisational behaviour, and public policy.

The ISB Case Collection website will not just help teachers but also students, who can learn about contemporary business challenges in India, Asia and other emerging markets. Users have to register as an educator, student or others before purchasing and downloading the case studies. Some of the content is free to read. The catalogue has content in various formats like articles, podcasts, videos, and infographics. Contributors comprise thought leaders, business stalwarts, global and regional experts, as well as researchers and academics.

Launching the ISB Case Collection website, CLMP Executive Director Dr Saumya Sindhwani said, “Successful and effective education is not teaching alone. It is about enabling students to learn and self-discover, make decisions to handle problems in different situations. In this spirit, the ISB Case Collection website is another step in the school’s ongoing attempt to provide resources and direction to faculty to develop skills and relevant content for the classroom. In addition to the case catalogue, more interactive and bite-sized content can also be accessed, thereby adding to the portal’s utility in a variety of contexts.”