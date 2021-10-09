After protesting for several days, members from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) met the new Delhi University (DU) VC Yogesh Singh on Saturday evening. The ABVP had been protesting since October 6, when they declared an indefinite strike calling the DU admissions process unfair and demanding its immediate halt.



ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sidharth Yadav, who was present at the meeting with the VC stated that they have received a positive response. "The VC assured us that a decision will be taken in favour of the students and an inquiry committee consisting of senior professors and other officials will be set up to investigate all the admissions done so far," he said. "The VC also informed that all admissions done after the first cut-off are provisional and are subject to further scrutiny and document verification," Yadav added.



Besides the VC, the meeting was also attended by the DU Registrar, Dean of Colleges, Dean of Academics and Dean of Students Welfare among other officials. "The university may also release a public notification stating that all admission done as per the first cut-off is provisional. This will be done in a couple of days, before the admission for the second cut-off," said Yadav. He further stated that if the university fails to take a decision that favours the students or delays their decision any further, the ABVP will move court.



Yadav also said that the VC and other DU officials assured them that the ongoing admission process will not disrupt the inquiry.