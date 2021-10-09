After a lot of debate on merit and favouritism, Delhi University will release its second cut-off list on October 9. Candidates who have applied for admissions for various courses can check the list on the official websites du.ac.in and uod.ac.in. Apart from Delhi University, colleges affiliated with the university will also release their second cut-off list.



These cut-off lists will be released for candidates who have applied in all streams of Science, Commerce and Arts. The admissions for the second cut-off list will begin from October 11 at 10 am and end on October 13 at 11.59 pm. Approvals for admission against the second cut off list will be completed by the colleges by October 14. Point to note for the candidates is that the last date for payment of application fees is till October 15, 2021.



A total of 37,807 students paid the fee for admissions to Delhi University under the first cut-off list till October 8. But DU officials had extended the payment deadline till midnight. As many as 31,172 CBSE Board candidates, 2,365 Kerala Board students, 1,540 Haryana Board, 1,429 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Board students and 1,301 students from Rajasthan Board successfully secured admission in Delhi University.