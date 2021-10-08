The seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). This is for Round 1 of BTech, BPharma, MBA, MCA, MTech and other courses. Those students who have already completed the process for registration will be able to check the result of this state-level entrance exam on UPCET's website.



Those who do manage to get through to Round 1 of the seat allocation process will have to hurry up and freeze their seats by paying the seat confirmation fee between October 8 and 9.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit upcet.admissions.nic.in

2) When on the homepage, go to the link given to check seat allotment

3) Key in your credentials

4) Download the letter