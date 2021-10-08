Published: 08th October 2021
UPCET 2021 seat allotment results are out. Here's how you can check them
These are the results for the first round. You can check them on upcet.admissions.nic.in and aktu.ac.in/UPCETCounselling2021 as well
The seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). This is for Round 1 of BTech, BPharma, MBA, MCA, MTech and other courses. Those students who have already completed the process for registration will be able to check the result of this state-level entrance exam on UPCET's website.
Those who do manage to get through to Round 1 of the seat allocation process will have to hurry up and freeze their seats by paying the seat confirmation fee between October 8 and 9.
Here's how you can check your results:
1) Visit upcet.admissions.nic.in
2) When on the homepage, go to the link given to check seat allotment
3) Key in your credentials
4) Download the letter