Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences has invited applications for aspiring BBA graduates and sports enthusiasts for its MBA in Sports Management programme. They are three specilisations offered for students opting for the MBA in Sports Management — Event Management in Sports, Technology in Sports, and Sports Marketing. Each course covers all the verticals of Strategic Sports Event Management, Sports Analytics, Sports Marketing, Sports Governance, Managing Sports Facility, Sports Sciences, Legal Aspects in Sports, Media Management, Project Management, Human Resource Management, Sports Economics and many more.

The two-year full-time programme blends theoretical and practical methodologies for relevant competencies required to excel in the sports industry. Aside from the specialisations, students can get well versed in areas such as operations, finance, human resource, research, and analytics. The courses ensure to provide a holistic approach for the students through constant interactions with practitioners from the sports industry, series of guest lectures and workshops by industry experts, hands-on projects and assignments, and a student-centric syllabus.

Aspiring candidates require a graduate degree from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). Students who are eligible to take admission are tested through SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Paper), a national-level MBA entrance exam. It is conducted every year for students willing to take admission in any institute under Symbiosis.

As per the SNAP 2021 Notification, the SNAP 2021 Exam will take place on 3 days including December 19, 2021, January 8 and January 16 2022. Out of three exams, aspirants can appear for the SNAP Exam twice with the higher score will be considered for selection. The registration for SNAP has already begun from August 31, 2021 and the last date to apply is November 27 by 3 PM.