Vimukthi Mission, which is spearheading a month-long anti-drug campaign in Kerala, is conducting a virtual quiz competition for high school and higher secondary students from October 8-10, as part of World Space Week that started on October 4. According to a statement issued by the State Excise Department, Vimukthi aims at creating a drug-free Kerala in collaboration with the anti-drug clubs of schools and colleges, the National Service Scheme (NSS), the State Library Council, voluntary organisations, youth and women organisations.

As per the statement, the participants of the Vimukthi Quiz Competition have to answer the five questions being posted on the Vimukthi Kerala Facebook page every day. The first 50 participants who send the correct answers to the three-day quiz will win attractive prizes, the statement read.

As part of World Space Week, Vimukthi Mission conducted a webinar on Friday, October 8. VSSC Scientist B Biju Prasad delivered a keynote address on the topic 'Modern World and Space'. Around a thousand people, including students and teachers, attended the webinar. Vimukthi Mission's CEO D Rajeev, IOFS Joint Excise Commissioner R Gopakumar and Vimukthi Mission's District Manager were also present at the meeting.