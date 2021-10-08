From October 11, 12:01 am to October 12, 11.59 pm is going to be the last application window for CA examinations to be held in December 2021. This was announced by the Examinations Department of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on October 7. This reopening for CA Final, Intermediate, Intermediate (IPC) and Foundation exams has been done on account of COVID-19, plus keeping in mind the welfare of the students, as announced via the letter shared on their Twitter account.



One can also apply for post-qualification courses like Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination within the same time frame along with late fees of Rs 600.



"The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for the December 2021 examination application form online and there will be no such extension in time to come," the announcement stated. It went on to implore students to avail this "onetime special measure".