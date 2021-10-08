After a lot of reports and allegations against the Delhi University about favouritism towards other state boards and CBSE, Registrar Vikas Gupta has clarified that DU maintains equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian states but also from abroad. Students who applied for various courses in colleges affiliated to DU said that the students from particular state boards with perfect scores are being favoured and given admissions in prominent colleges.

"Being a Central university, the University of Delhi equally and uniformly values the academic credentials of all the candidates irrespective of their states and school boards. This year too, equal opportunity was maintained by accepting applications based on the merit," Vikas said.

Dismissing reports of favouritism, he explained, "The University of Delhi strongly refutes and condemns the falsity of news which is being circulated regarding favouring candidates from a few boards. Being a prestigious Central University with a long legacy of quality teaching and research, candidates across the country aspire to study in our colleges/departments/centres. It is our utmost responsibility to maintain justice and equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian States but also from abroad.

As per the data shared by registrar of DU, in the first cut-off list, 60,904 candidates have applied to variouscolleges. Out of these, 46,054 were from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the rest from all other boards across the country. As on October 7, 31,172 candidates from CBSE, 2,365 from Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, 1,540 from Board of School Education Haryana, 1,429 from Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,301 from Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan in addition to other state boards secured their admissions.