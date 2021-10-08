All those students of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) who are bubbling with innovative ideas can breathe a sigh of relief because you have a few more days to submit your entries for the coveted Student Innovation Award - 2021. The deadline to submit applications has been bumped to October 15.



Instituted by the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU, it was first given away in the year 2018 in a bid to recognise innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of IGNOU students. Since then, on every foundation day of IGNOU, three best innovators are recognised with certificates and trophies plus cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Additionally, the winners will also have a chance to refine and further develop their idea with the help of relevant guidance.



Ideas can fall in the field of healthcare and biomedical devices, agriculture and rural development, food processing and packaging, smart transport and traffic management, renewable and affordable energy and alternate fuel, clean and potable water and water management and a few others.



If you are an IGNOU student keen to apply, you can access the application form here bit.ly/3oFsPF3