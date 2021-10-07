For the first time in the history of Sainik School, Amaravathinagar in Udumalaipet, girl cadets have been admitted in the school. According to an official release, Sainik Schools Society (SSS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India.

For the first time, girl cadets were admitted into class VI as 'boarders' in the Academic year 2021-22 based on their performance in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination. The school commenced the online classes for these cadets on Sep 21. The first batch of 'boarder' girl cadets visited the school along with their parents and underwent the orientation and the mandatory document verification on October 7.

Apart from this, as per the directive of the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, a hostel is built by the school with all requisite amenities for the girls. This hostel has been named the Rani Velu Nachiyar Girls' hostel in honour of Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Queen of Sivaganga who defeated the British in a battle in 1780, becoming the first Indian queen to have done so.

The portrait of this brave warrior also known as Veermangai (Brave Woman) was unveiled on this occasion of admission of girls for the first time in Sainik School.