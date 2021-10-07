As the Telangana State Government continues to delay reopening hostels, students from outside the cities and towns where their colleges are situated are in a fix.

Many students who have been studying in the colleges of Adilabad district have said that they are unable to bear the transportation charges.

U Mahesh, a degree student, said, "Students who got admissions in the district head quarters with the hostel facilities are facing problems because it hasn't reopened. I wanted to stay along with my friend in his room but the owner didn't give permission for more than three students. I am unable to bear the charges of staying in hotels as well as paying for food."

It must be noted that second semester exams for degree students will begin from October 8 and it wouldn't be feasible for the students to spend money from their pocket to stay off campus for a week. Student union leader B Rahul said, "While male students will manage to stay with their friends what about the female students who have to come and attend their exams. For instance, students coming from Nirmal district have to travel 100 kilometres every day if they have to write their semester exams. Apart from this, paramedical classes and polytechnic classes have begun running and almost 80 percent of the students depend on hostels."

The state government has reopened all the schools, colleges, paramedical colleges and polytechnic colleges but not issued orders to reopen the hostels.