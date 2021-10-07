The Government of India is aiming to set up at least one medical college in every district. After lauding the country's healthcare sector for their service towards humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this while addressing students and staff at an event held in AIIMS Rishikesh on October 7. Modi said, "About 6-7 years ago, only a few states had the facility of AIIMS. Today, work is being done to take AIIMS to every state. We are moving fast from six AIIMS to build a strong network of 22 AIIMS. It is also the goal of the government that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country."

The Prime Minister also appreciated India's ongoing vaccination drive and said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 93 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered. Soon, we will cross the 100 crore mark. India has shown the way to the whole world that by building the Co-WIN platform, one can carry out the vaccination drive on such a large scale."

He further mentioned that India has increased the production of medical oxygen gradually. "In normal days, India used to produce 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen a day. As the demand increased, India increased the production of medical oxygen more than 10 times. This was an unimaginable goal for any country in the world, but India has achieved it," PM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES Fund.