The provisional answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in. The 400-mark exam was held on September 18th for admissions to Homoeopathy, Unani and other AYUSH-based courses in India.

Candidates can also challenge the NTA-AIAPGET answer key by October 8, 5 pm, if they find any errors. This would entail a fee of Rs 1,000 that can be paid by October 8, 7 pm. A panel will consider all objections and will release a final answer key following this.

Here's how to download the answer key and challenge it:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Key Challenge AIAPGET - 2021’ button

Step 3: Enter your application number and DOB/password

Step 4: The answer paper will appear, download it

Step 5: Raise objections, if any, and save the claim

Step 6: Pay the fee of Rs 1,000 for raising an objection

Step 7: Submit supporting documents and click for final submission