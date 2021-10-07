Published: 07th October 2021
NTA AIAPGET 2021 answer key released: Here's how to download it, raise objections
The 400-mark exam is held for admissions to Homoeopathy, Unani and other AYUSH-based courses in India
The provisional answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in.
Candidates can also challenge the NTA-AIAPGET answer key by October 8, 5 pm, if they find any errors. This would entail a fee of Rs 1,000 that can be paid by October 8, 7 pm. A panel will consider all objections and will release a final answer key following this.
Here's how to download the answer key and challenge it:
Step 1: Visit the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Key Challenge AIAPGET - 2021’ button
Step 3: Enter your application number and DOB/password
Step 4: The answer paper will appear, download it
Step 5: Raise objections, if any, and save the claim
Step 6: Pay the fee of Rs 1,000 for raising an objection
Step 7: Submit supporting documents and click for final submission