A total of 2.69 lakh students have been allotted Higher Secondary Plus One seats in Kerala after the second allotment process was completed on Wednesday, October 6. Of the 2,70,188 seats in the merit quota, allotment was made for 2,69,533 seats across the state. As many as 44,707 students secured higher options in the second allotment.

Education Minister V Sivankutty had informed the Assembly that students who have been left out even after the second allotment will be given a chance to apply for supplementary allotment. Students who have already taken admission can apply for a school transfer, provided vacancy arises in the desired school at the fag end of the admission process.

A total of 4.65 lakh students had applied for Plus One seats through the single window admission process. Even though the difference between the number of applicants and allotted seats after the second allotment is 1.96 lakh, Higher Secondary officials expect only applicants below one lakh to participate in the supplementary allotment. "A large number of Higher Secondary applicants have also applied for VHSE, ITI and Polytechnic streams. Besides, nearly 20,000 students who have received allotment may not join the institutions, as noticed from the trends over the previous years," said a Higher Secondary official.

Even after the second allotment, a sizeable number of full A+ holders in Kerala were unable to get their desired school-course combination. The number of full A+ holders increasing four-fold this year is cited as the reason for the situation. Since all students who have secured a full A+ are treated on par, bonus points secured by students under various categories will tilt the scales in their favour.

The notification for supplementary allotment is expected to be out by October 25. This will be followed by spot admission in schools where seats are still vacant. After admission in management and community quota, Higher Secondary authorities expect the demand-supply mismatch in Plus One seats to be addressed to a larger extent.