The lecturers working at the colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), who had been directed by the varsity to refund the remuneration paid to them for answer paper evaluation, got a reprieve when the Governor intervened in the issue.

The issue was brought before the Governor by the Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham (UVAS). According to Dr Shivaprasad, President of UVAS, the university asked the teachers under its affiliated colleges to refund the amount that they were paid for answer paper evaluation in the academic years 2010-2011 to 2015-2016.

"It is quite evident that the university does not have a proper account and documented evidence of particulars of the amount claimed by each teacher. Many teachers to whom the memorandum had been served had either not entered the service in the given period or had been on maternity leave or other such admissible leave," he said. There are many teachers, among those given the notice, who did not attend the evaluation at all, added Shivaprasad.

"Some of the teachers have been asked to refund an amount that is two to three-fold higher than the actual money they received as remuneration. Such gross mistakes point to the fact that the university does not maintain proper records of evaluation and the remuneration given," said UVAS. Many teachers who tried to get the details through RTI were told that, due to the prevailing pandemic, the varsity was unable to provide the requested information.

In a move to punish the teachers for not refunding the amount, the university has withheld the arrears of the sixth pay commission (2006). Dr Shivaprasad said, "Besides this, the seventh pay commission (2016) arrear too has not been granted, even after three years."