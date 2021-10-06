SBI began the process of filling 2,056 probationary officer (PO) vacancies on Tuesday, October 5. A notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for this recruitment drive was issued by SBI on October 4. Candidates interested in applying should do so through the official website sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the online application form is October 25.

Eligibility criteria

As on December 31, 2021, candidates should hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally, subject to the condition that, if they are called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates possessing qualification of chartered accountant or cost accountant may also apply. (Read the detailed notification for more information on the eligibility criteria.)

Age Limit

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Candidates must not have been born later than April 1, 2021 and not earlier than April 2, 1991. (Check the notification for relaxation in age limit for various category candidates)

The selection process will be based on a preliminary examination, a subsequent main examination and finally, an interview. The application fee will be Rs 750/- for general/EWS/OBC candidates, while SC/ST/PWD candidates will not be charged an application fee.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Careers' link available on the official website.

Step 3: Under the 'Latest announcements' section, click on the apply online link under 'RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS' (Advertisement No. CRPD /PO/2021-22/18).

Step 4: Click on 'Click here for new registration' link.

Step 5: Fill the form and submit the required documents and photos.