Despite receiving automated messages from the banks as well as police department not to share our bank account details, we end up sharing them with some unknown people who pose as bank employees and swindle us. One such incident happened with an Assistant Professor from a private engineering college at Pappampatti in Coimbatore.

J Beula Isabel (25) of Karamadai ended up sharing her bank account details with some miscreants who stole Rs 65,000 from her account. According to the police, Beula received the bank link where it asked her to update the KYC details in Coimbatore. A police official said, "On seeing the link, she clicked and entered the bank details and One Time Password received on her mobile phone via the link. Soon after entering the details, a sum of Rs 65,000 was debited from her account through three transactions."

It didn't take much time for her to realise that it was a link sent by fraudulent persons. Following this frightening incident, she lodged a complaint with tge Coimbatore District Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, they have registered a case and are investigating it.

Police claimed that it was the fourth cheating incident by miscreants in the last two weeks. Earlier, a person working in the defence sector, an advocate and a college professor had lost their money to fraudulent links in the similar way. Police have asked people not to provide any bank details using unknown web links.