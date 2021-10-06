Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Tuesday handed over the guidelines to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the reopening of school from November 1 in Kerala amid the ongoing COVID-19.



The freshly issued guidelines stated that the schools would be reopened in hybrid mode. Online classes would continue for children who are unable to reach school directly.



The guideline stated that in the first phase, the students in each class would be divided into batches to limit the number of students in classes. However, such batch adjustment is not mandatory in schools with fewer students. Specially-abled children should not come to schools in the first phase, according to the guidelines.



All teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated with two doses against COVID-19, said the guidelines.



The guidelines also mentioned that a school-level helpline should be set up. A detailed guideline on academic activities will be issued later. School-level staff council meetings, PTA meetings and various meetings at different levels, including the meeting headed by district collectors, are to be held in this regard. All teachers are required to attend school on weekdays.



Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.