A 19-year-old nursing student was found dead by suicide in the bathroom of her college hostel located at Kankanady in Mangaluru on Thursday. A note left behind by the victim, Nina, who hails from Kadumeni village in Kasaragod, said she did not want to burden her mother with her education expenses as she was already going through financial stress due to COVID pandemic.

The girl was pursuing het first year BSc Nursing in a private nursing college. According to the death note written in Malayalam, she had paid a fee of Rs 75,000 and the college was insisting that she pay the remaining fee in order to get her uniforms.

Mangaluru East Police have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) with regard to this incident. City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar told that the investigating team has recovered the death note that was written on Monday in which she says that she will end her life in the bathroom on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said, "She has mentioned (in her note) that she had paid Rs 75,000 paid as college fee and the college asking her to pay the remaining fee. She felt that it will be difficult for her mother to meet her education expenses as she was not getting her full salary due to the pandemic. It also says that she was finding it difficult to focus on her studies."

Since some people had raised suspicions over the death, he spoke to Nina's mother and brother-in-law and also to her college mates and did not find anything fishy.