The Delhi Government will be introducing Armed Forces Preparatory Schools. This was revealed by the Director of Education, Udit Prakash on October 4.

He said this while being present in the fourth session of the Motivational Speaker series organised at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) Shakti Nagar. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Colonel Rajesh Gupta were also present.

Sisodia said, "It's a proud moment for Delhi government schools as one of their own is serving the nation and we want that every child of ours should have the spirit of Desh bhakti so that their every step is for the progress of the country."

He also welcomed the move to allow girls to attempt NDA exams from this year and hoped that many girls from Delhi government schools would take this chance.

Colonel Rajesh Gupta expressed his love for the armed forces which he developed in his school days. He said "I loved the army uniform and did not want to do a desk job. Both these dreams of mine were fulfilled by joining the Indian Army."