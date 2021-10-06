The exam date for BHU UET 2021 was again revised by the National Testing Agency. After being postponed again, it will now be conducted on October 9, 2021, Saturday. The official notice can be viewed on the NTA website (nta.ac.in) by the candidates.

The exam has been postponed keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the candidates. Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 have been rescheduled. However, Test Paper Code 135 (BSc Ag/BSc Ag RGSC) will be conducted as scheduled on October 6, 2021, in Shift I from 8–10 am.

The examination on October 9, 2021, will be conducted from 12:30–3 pm. The admit card for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 can be downloaded from today. It will be available to candidates on bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to carry their admit card with self declaration certificate downloaded from the official website of the agency, a ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitiser, water bottle and ID proof to the exam hall.