While the cent per cent cut-offs at the University of Delhi have got the entire country talking, the neighbouring Ambedkar University Delhi released their cut-off list on October 5. The highest cut-off this year is from the Psychology Department — set at a whopping (but not unbelievable) 98.75 per cent for students from Delhi and 99.5 per cent for others. While this might seem like a minimal change in plain view, a single percentage point has thousands of students from across boards. But there's a catch here — AUD, being a state varsity, reserves 85 per cent of its seats for students from Delhi.

While the cut-off for this year at AUD is a smidge lower than DU's it is higher than last year's numbers — the 99.5 per cent cut-off for Psychology is reportedly 0.5 percentage points higher this year. The cut-off for students from Delhi has also increased by 1.25 per cent this year. The cut-off for all subjects has increased by 0.25 to 1.25 percentage points this year.

Pic: Edexlive

While the cut-off for students from outside Delhi is generally higher for each subject, English is an exception — the cut-off is 97.5 per cent. Last year the numbers stood at 96.25 per cent for candidates from Delhi and at 96.75 per cent for others. AUD is generally the alternative for students who fail to clear the cut-offs for DU. This year the university has received around 19,000 applications for 827 seats. The numbers stood at 15,550 in 2020 for around 764 seats.