The ABVP has set out on an indefinite strike at Delhi University, demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing admission process in light of allegations that State Boards have inflated marks. At around 3:00 pm on October 6, a five-member delegation of ABVP's DU wing had spoken with the Dean – Students' Welfare, Rajiv Gupta, and Dean – Admissions, Pinky Sharma, asking them to consider calling off the ongoing admissions and issue a fresh notice after taking measures to normalise the marks of all State Boards with the CBSE Class XII results. However, at 6:00 pm, when the deans rejected the students' demand, members of the student union and the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) began protesting in front of their office. ABVP State Secretary Siddharth Yadav told Edexlive at 10:30 pm that there are 50 students outside the office who will protest through the night; more students are set to join in the morning, he claimed.

"Students who have scored 99.75 per cent are not able to get seats. They are roaming around the campus, some of them are crying. They have done everything right but now, they have nothing. All because DU is displaying a lazy attitude and refuses to change its admission process to suit the situation," Siddharth said, adding that they are demanding a level playing field and a fair admission process for all students.

This year, with no exams being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marks of most State Boards were unusually high. Siddharth says that DU had known about this since August 31, including the fact that almost 14,000 students have scored 100 per cent marks this year. However, it made no effort to take any measures to normalise the marks or introduce an entrance test to ensure a fair admission process. Siddharth says that the authorities will now have to take a stand on the issue or there will be chaos on the campus and in admissions for countless students.