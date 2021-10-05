What is the art of preparing a great question paper? Is there really a science behind it too? What really makes a question paper great? Well, these are some questions that teachers and educators would love the answer to. And they can have it with TCS iON's free certification course called TCS iON Career Edge – The Art of Question Paper Construction.



Launched on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, TCS says this is a first-of-its-kind initiative to help educators design high-quality question papers and assessments that truly test students’ learning, especially given the new assessment format announced by the CBSE and ICSE. The self-paced course will help teachers learn the art and science of drafting impactful questions and question papers in line with the assessment reforms of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “The last 16 months have been the most tumultuous time for educators across the country. Circumstances necessitated that we unlearn, learn, and adapt to new ways of teaching, and evaluating students. At TCS iON, we have been continuously working towards enabling schools, teachers and educators with tools, techniques, and solutions to help simplify their day-to-day job.”



The course, The Art of Question Paper Construction, was spearheaded by the late Prof HS Srivastava, a luminary in the field of educational evaluation and assessments, along with a large team of eminent experts. It can be accessed here: https://iur.ls/CE-AQPC