Telangana has allocated Rs 80 crore for government schools across the state to better their infrastructure, for the year 2021-22, Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy said. Answering a question raised by Raghunandan Rao, she said, "The state government has assigned the maintenance of government schools to Gram Panchayats under the new Panchayat Raj Act. Those in the urban local bodies will be taken care by the municipalities."

She added, "For the year 2017-18, the government allocated Rs 38 crore, Rs 49 crore for the year 2018-19 and Rs 46 crore for the year 2019-20. Around 26,000 schools had received funds in the last three years. The government is also planning to set up parks in the schools having land around 10-20 acres. The district collectors were also directed to construct environment parks in the schools so as to provide a pleasant environment for the children to play."

The Minister admitted that some reports have come that the teachers are asking the students to clean the schools and assured that action will be initiated against them. Also, she denied that headmasters, teachers and staff are spending their own money for the maintenance of black boards, washrooms and others.