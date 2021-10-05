How long does it take to find a Registrar and a Controller of Examinations? Well, Pondicherry University believes that it will take them around three months to find the right people. Unfortunately, the Madras High Court has given them only a third of the time to finish their hiring.

With several key posts lying vacant at the Pondicherry University, including those of the Registrar and the Controller of Examinations, a group called the Non-Teaching Staff Welfare Associatoon Filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court. Amongst other things, they said that not having permanent staff occupy these key positions was making administrative work very difficult for them and damaging the varsity - as evidenced by their slipping grades in the NIRF rankings.

However, not having a Registrar, who is often seen as second only to the Vice Chancellor, and a Controller of Examinations, during a pandemic when the concept of exams has been flipped on its head, was taken seriously by the court.

The varsity had sought three months from the HC to fill these positions, citing the upcoming Ayudha Puja and Diwali holidays as deterrents, also explaining that the hiring/appointments would have been completed if the second wave of COVID had not set them back this badly.

In their interim order, Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavulu noted that the positions are key and "the need to fill them cannot be over-emohasised."

They went on to add, "The university should take appropriate steps to ensure that the selection process of completed, such that the persons appointed join the respective posts by end of November 2021." The matter has been posted till November 11 when the progress of the University will be assessed.

Pondicherry University staff and students have hailed and decision and said that this is, "something the university has needed desperately,"