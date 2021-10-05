There is a need to start technology schools across Karnataka to promote technology and innovation among high-school kids, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday. He was addressing a summit on Innovation and Impact at Hubballi which was held as part of the Beyond Bengaluru initiative. This Innovation and Impact Summit is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T.

The minister said, "There used to be one technology school in Hubballi way back in 1960 which closed later due to some reason. We must focus on upgrading the polytechnic institutes with technology, machinery and laboratories along the lines of 150 Industrial Training Institutes in Karnataka."

He suggested improving the Atal Tinkering labs with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. "If it is done in small capsules it would be well and good for school kids to update themselves in terms of latest ideas in Science and Technology. By following these initiatives the ecosystem and the industries get trained human resources apart from those graduates from engineering institutions."

Stating that the government would do whatever it takes for creating a proper ecosystem for investment other than offering incentives, the chief minister asked the industries to establish an anchor industry in Hubballi-Dharwad, in the field of innovation. "Unless this happens growth would not be at an expected level, whatever ecosystem the government develops. Recalling the efforts made to attract industries, IT in particular, Bommai asked experts at the Hubballi Summit to come with concrete proposals, make certain decisions, and whatever part of the government would start implementing it right away. It would be done in time-bound phases with concrete steps."