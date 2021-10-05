The provisional JEE Advanced answer key will be released on October 10 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The answer key will be put up on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was held on October 3.



The Paper 1 and Paper 2 provisional answer keys will be released on the website. The procedure to check the answer key can be found below here.



Steps to download provisional JEE Advanced answer key 2021



Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.



Step 2: Click on the “Provisional JEE Advanced answer key” links.



Step 3: Official links for JEE Advanced 2021 answer key pdf for both paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.



Step 4: Click on the respective subject-wise answer key links to download the JEE Advanced answer key 2021 pdf.



Step 5: Download the answer key pdf and take a printout.



The provision of challenging the answer key to the JEE Advanced 2021 exam has been set for the dates October 10 to 11. This can be done through the official website using the applicant's application number and password. Supporting documents will need to be uploaded to support their claim along with a processing fee per question.



The final answer key will be published on October 15 alongside the declaration of results. The exam was conducted on October 3.