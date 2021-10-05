After the commencement of the admissions for this academic year, Delhi University has received plenty of students with 100 per cent marks in their best four subjects. As a result, they have decided to conduct an entrance exam to provide admissions and restrict the number of students to a manageable number. The DU officials have stated that the students who got admission till now under the first cut off list have 100 per cent marks but this time the number of such students is very high when compared to the previous year.

In Ramjas College, three subjects have 100 per cent cut-offs whereas others have more than 99 per cent. On Monday, the college received more than 25 students who secured 100 per cent marks. And by afternoon, this number rose to 40. Manoj Khanna, Principal, Ramjas College said, "The trend is very unusual this year. The cut-offs are higher this time. After we analysed the data, we realised that the students with 100 per cent marks are much higher this time. I think we should announce next year's policy from now on so that students remain well prepared to face entrance exams."

This can be problematic. "The new normal with 100 per cent marks is going to change our admission process also. We have to innovate our ideas and policies according to the requirements of the students. Perhaps, the entrance examination is the only option," Khanna emphasised.

The final board examination of schools did not take place this time due to persisting COVID situation and instead, boards gave marks to students based on earlier assessments. Hence, there are many students who have scored 100 per cent. Jaswinder Singh, Principal, SGTB Khalsa College said, "The cut-offs are higher this time. In commerce, science and political science, our cut off are 99.50 per cent. On the first day, we had 62 admissions in different courses. We are processing the second-day admissions."

Under DU guidelines students will be allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff. Admission based on the first cut off list will continue till October 6.

With inputs from IANS